Helicopter flyovers part of joint search and rescue training near Vernon

Photo: Tracey Prediger Joint training exercise between Pep-Air CASARA, Vernon Search and Rescue, and CFB Comox.

The bright yellow and red Cormorant rescue helicopter that could be seen circling in the sky above Swan Lake Wednesday afternoon was all part of a training exercise.

The joint training mission involved members of Canadian Forces Base Comox, Pep-Air CASARA (Civil-Air Search and Rescue Association) and Vernon Search and Rescue.

“The scenario was a Cesna 152 with two people on board departed Salmon Arm en route to Vernon and they never made it,” says John Jorimann, the zone commander for Pep-Air, CASARA Central.

The mock scenario provided necessary training for all parties involved and will allow for job advancement for the military flight crew out of Comox.

Both land and air crews were tasked with finding the fictitious aircraft's emergency locator transmitter, a small orange box no bigger than a loaf of bread.

“If the ELT is still intact and the antenna is still attached, then it usually works out quite well, but quite often it can occur where the aircraft rolls over and breaks the antenna off, so then the signal doesn’t go very far,” Jorimann said.

That’s when rescue crews need to resort to a grid search, which requires several passes by air searchers. That was exactly what the pilot of the Cormorant was doing Wednesday.

The scenario unfolded in a farmer’s field off Old Kamloops Road.

Vernon Search and Rescue members were enlisted for their advanced medical skills.

VSAR’s ground crews were the first to arrive and quickly simulated first aid treatment on the pretend patients. The simulated injuries required one patient to be extricated from the aircraft and placed on a body board.

Jorimann says this type of excercise not only fulfills the training needed to keep qualifications current, it also allows the different search and rescue groups to learn how to work together efficiently because seconds matter in a real life rescue.