Samosas, tacos and more snacks coming to events at Kal Tire Place

Photo: Kal Tire / Facebook More snack foods coming to Kal Tire Place events

More snacks are coming to Kal Tire Place events.

Samosa Joe’s, Tasty Tacos and Taters, and Yeti Concessions are three local businesses who have secured contracts with the city and will be dishing up for the upcoming season.

“These three businesses bring a variety of food to Kal Tire Place concessions, both traditional arena food and unique offerings,” said Leah Walker, the city's manager of customer service - recreation.

“We are really excited and feel this variety will make for an even greater experience at Kal Tire Place.”

Walker said event attendees don’t have to worry, their favourite mini donuts, shaved ice and coffee suppliers will also be back for another year.

Walker thanked residents for their patience while the City of Vernon finalized contracts to bring the new vendors on board.