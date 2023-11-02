North Okanagan students learn from fallen soldiers

Tracey Prediger

Hundreds of elementary and high school students will gather this week at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery to pay their respect for fallen soldiers.

The lead up to Remembrance Day is part of the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, a national organization dedicated to raising student awareness of those who served and sacrificed for their freedoms.

In the coming days hundreds more students from Coldstream, Lumby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen will experience similar ceremonies

Vernon’s Mayor, Victor Cumming, was among dignitaries Tuesday who spoke of the need for renewed peace in the world and recounted conflicts responsible for too many deaths.

Bill Carr of the Royal Canadian Legion took time to explain the parts of a memorial service and reminded students it is a sign of respect to remove their hats.

Students were able to observe members of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Vernon & District Family History Society as they bowed their heads. Their view of the British Columbia Dragoons standing at attention and saluting was unobstructed as Captain Jason Pass performed the Last Post on his bugle.

After the short intimate ceremony, students were led to marked graves by volunteers who shared short stories about the soldier’s contribution. Students were encouraged to speak the soldier's name and place a poppy on their headstone.

“I think the value for our students to be out here and see this, is to get connected with some of the history we have as a nation,” says Jason Beck, who brought his grade five class from Mission Hill Elementary. “The students just understand at a deeper level why we do these things and why we are here and how they need to remember those that have come before us,” Beck says.

For Kyle Ufimtseff, a Grade 11 student from Vernon Secondary, being able to stand in front of a veteran’s grave, and learn more about the soldier buried there is an experience he’ll never forget. “It feels like an honour, ‘cause these guys fought for our freedom and it sucks that they had to die for our freedom, but I guess there was no other way.”

Lawrna Myers is responsible for bringing No Stone Left Alone to Vernon back in 2015. Over the years she’s been instrumental in growing the program which now spans two local school districts and has hundreds of students participating in several cemeteries. She adds, there’s no shortage of veterans, “This cemetery’s been around since the early 1900’s so we have of course veterans of the Boer War, veterans from WWI, WWII and Korea. And we also have some from the Riel Rebellion and the Fenian Raids, we even have a US Civil War Veteran here.”

Although Indy Hardy has visited her family’s loved ones in the cemetery before, the grade 5 student had no idea how many local soldiers were there, “I didn’t realize how many people were actually here and buried here, the amount of times it’s happened…it’s kinda sad.

In the school days leading up to Remembrance Day, students across the North Okanagan will lay more than 1500 poppies on the headstones of Veterans as part of the No Stone Left Alone project.