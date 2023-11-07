NOYFSS offering support group for family caregivers

Photo: NOYFSS

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services is offering a support group for extended family members who’ve become primary caregivers.

NOYFSS says it’s seeing grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members becoming the caregivers of children within their family, more and more.

This, it says, can be a difficult transition for both the children and the caregivers.

In response it has created Kinship Connections, a support group to assist caregivers navigating challenges that can seem overwhelming.

It will touch on taking on the unexpected parenting role and explore topics surrounding raising a family member’s child.

The support group is free to attend, but requires participants to pre-register by emailing [email protected] or calling 250-545-3572.

Kinship Connections will run Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the NOYFSS building, 3100 32 Ave.

An ongoing support group will be offered monthly to participants who have connected through the group.