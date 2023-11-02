North Okanagan beauty products company beats out giants in Elle competition

Photo: Back to Earth Back to Earth founder?Kiley Routley.

A North Okanagan cosmetics company beat out the big corporate giants in Elle magazine's Beauty Grand Prix.

Back To Earth won for best facial mist under $35 and was also a finalist for best moisturizing day cream under $50.

The Lavington company specializes in herbal and medicinal personal and home care products, using natural, earth-friendly ingredients free from artificial fragrances and toxic chemicals.

Its products are non-GMO and not tested on animals.

"For a face care line that has only been in the market for six months, I'm beyond elated and honoured that we won first and second place in such a prestigious magazine like Elle," Back to Earth founder Kiley Routley said of the recognition.

The international magazine's wide reach is sure to bring added exposure to the company, which launched in 2006.

"In our industry, this is incredibly significant as we were up against the majors like Loreal, Cover Girl, etc.," said Routley.

The Beauty Grand Prix website lists dozens of winners in every conceivable cosmetics category, with big names like Armani and Gucci, along with celebrity-branded products from the likes of Lady Gaga and others.

Back to Earth will now be able to use the win in its marketing materials and on its product labelling.