Diversity growing in Vernon as school district implements anti-racism education

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon’s diversity is growing, and School District 22 hopes to grow along with it.

Luke Friesen, director of instruction for learning, says the school district has a responsibility to implement anti-racism programming despite the city not being as diverse as some other areas.

“I think it's fair to say that Vernon, perhaps, is not as diverse as some other communities within Canada, particularly large urban centres,” said Friesen.

“But that diversity is growing in our community, and whether or not we're as diverse as other communities, we still have the same responsibility in terms of how we respond, and continue to work towards anti racism.”

He says diversity in the classroom isn’t just about race, but 'intersectionality' as well. Something he describes as the way people's lives have overlapping or different identities. That could be race, disability, sexual orientation or gender.

In many ways, schools are microcosms of society, says Friesen, “so things that we see and we hear outside the school … it's part of the school, it’s part of the discourse and the conversation that you would hear with students.”

The district has implemented anti-racism strategies for both students and teachers. Friesen explains that learning co-ordinators have put together resources for teachers to access when they need it. They include educational links and reading, and are available to teachers to help them understand what anti-racism looks like.

Resources are not mandatory for teachers to study, but are instead meant for teachers to be “responsive to the diversity within their classrooms,” and “address those issues that they see that come about.”

The district is also getting the community involved with anti-racism education. For example, it has teamed with Voices of Vernon, in which students learn about the experiences of others.

An anti-racism committee is also launching.

Friesen says the anti-racism work the district is doing will be ongoing as it continues to listen to partners and students about their experiences in school.

“It's important that their stories are being heard, and we realize that this is not work that is about the school year. This is about amplifying it in this school year and continuing to move it forward and beyond.”