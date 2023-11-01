SUV abandoned in Lakeview Park after crashing through 2 fences

Photo: Sheldon Bahris

The occupants of an SUV fled the scene after the vehicle crashed through two fences at Lakeview Park in Vernon Tuesday night.

About 10:30 p.m., police received a report that a vehicle had smashed through the East Hill park in the area of the baseball diamond.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers found a black 2018 Nissan Murano abandoned in the middle of the ball diamond.

A witness reported the occupants fled the scene and were picked up by another vehicle before police arrived.

The SUV was towed away.

Police continue to investigate the incident.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-19259.