As Vernon's last walk-in clinic nears closure, all sides have little to say

Despite Vernon's MLA saying an offer has been presented to keep the city's only walk-in clinic open, neither Interior Health nor the Ministry of Health say they have any additional information to offer just yet.

And the clinic's spokesperson says he hasn't heard from either of them.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said last week that an offer had been presented to doctors at the privately operated clinic, which is due to close Nov. 15.

However, she said she was not at liberty to divulge any details.

The closure – the fourth in recent years – would leave Vernon with no walk-in medical clinic at a time when an estimated one million British Columbians are without a family doctor.

Interior Health said in an email it has been in "regular communications with leadership at the Sterling Clinic on the challenges and potential solutions.

"Partners such as the Ministry of Health and Division of Family Practice are actively supporting these discussions and working on solutions to prevent the clinic from closure."

IH said those supports include the new longitudinal family physician payment model, which includes money for recruitment and retention and incentives that would boost pay for full-service family physicians.

The clinic, however, previously said it has been a lack of support staff that is behind the pending closure.

IH says temporary stabilization funding has been provided to the clinic by the ministry.

"The Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice has also been exploring additional supports to keep this clinic open," the health authority said.

IH referred questions on the offer to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry, meanwhile, said it will "continue to work with the local division of family practice and Interior Health as well as with family physicians, nurse practitioners and other local providers to ensure patients in Vernon are able to receive the care they need."

A spokesperson said in an email: "We will have more information on initiatives planned for Vernon in the near future."

The clinic's Dr. Chris Cunningham said he hasn't anything from either party.

Regarding an offer, he said: "Nothing that I know of ... I haven't heard from them."

Cunningham previously said the local patient population is in "dire need of help."

"The offer is still on the table and conversations are still going on," Sandhu said as recently as last week.

Once the walk-in closes, options include the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room, Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre on 28th Ave., or after-hours clinics in Lake Country, Kelowna or Salmon Arm.

"We have exhausted all attempts to acquire the needed supports to stay open and avoid closure," the clinic said in announcing the closure.