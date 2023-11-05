Downtown Vernon Association campaign gives residents chance to shop late, win big

Photo: DVA

Shop late in Downtown Vernon for your chance to win a $250 downtown dollars gift card, weekly.

Vernonites and visitors alike will be able to shop until 8 p.m. at businesses in Downtown, every Thursday for the month of November.

Each shop-late business will have a ballot box where one winner will be pulled weekly from the Thursday shoppers to win a $250 downtown dollars gift card.

Peter Kaz with the Downtown Vernon Association says “everything from electronics to clothing stores to toy shops and so much more,” will be involved in the Shop Late ‘Til 8 campaign.

Miore than 30 businesses are participating, a full list of which can be found here.