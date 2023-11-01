Vernon's Alexanne Lepage blows competition out of the water at U of C swim meet

Photo: Facebook/Swimming Canada Lepage at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in September.

Vernon's Alexanne Lepage blew the competition out of the water with four individual wins at the first meet of the 2023-24 season.

The University of Calgary meet last weekend was Lepage's first with her new U of C team.

Lepage also assisted the women’s 400 medley relay team in the anchor leg with a 55.96 split to beat out the competing UBC team.

"Lepage dominated in the breaststroke events, winning the women's 200 in 2:26.24 – over four seconds ahead of UBC's Amaris Peng (2:30.37) and touched for first in the 100 with a time of 1:07.95,” says the U of C Dinos swimming page.

Lepage also picked up wins in the 200 and 400 individual medley races, in addition to her signature events.

She came to the meet after a double gold medal performance at the World Juniors in Israel in September.

The engineering major and previously swam with the Vernon Kokanees and Kelowna Aquajets before beginning her university career with the University of Calgary Dinos swim team.

Lepage will travel with her team to Vancouver for the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup Nov. 4-5.