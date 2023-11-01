WorkSafe BC investigation continues into death of shrimp boat captain on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Kim Van Hill

Three months after the drowning death of shrimp boat captain Travis Van Hill, WorkSafe BC continues its investigation.

Van Hill died on Okanagan Lake while working on the Piscine Energetics commercial shrimping vessel Western Slope.

The night of July 24, a massive storm rolled through the Okanagan, producing intense winds and massive waves on the lake where Van Hill was working, capsizing the vessel.

“I know it won’t be a quick investigation,” says Travis’ widow, Kim Van HIl.

“It is going slow, and many are still saying that WorkSafe held back many who wanted to rescue Travis like the Vancouver Coast Guard,” Van Hill claims.

She has been told several qualified divers and their equipment were prevented from any rescue attempts by WorkSafe BC, which follows strict protocol in any instance where workers are either injured or killed on the job.

Investigation background information provided by WorkSafe says once prevention field services ensure no other injuries will be sustained, investigators have the authority to take the lead.

“When appropriate, the occupational health and safety investigations officer takes control of the scene and the investigation process, working with the police and the coroner (if involved),” WorkSafe said.

Van Hill believes that protocol delayed rescue attempts and forced people to idly stand by and wait for a green light that never came. Ultimately, the rescue turned into a recovery.

“Twenty-four days later, they pulled Travis from the water,” she says.

Although WorkSafe is unable to comment while investigations are ongoing, a media spokesperson suggested its report will not be finalized until early 2024.

In addition to determining the cause of the incident, the findings of the investigation may also result in enforcement action if violations of the Workers Compensation Act or the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation occurred.