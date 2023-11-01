Buffy Sainte-Marie's U.S. birth certificate opens Indigenous adoption wounds

Photo: CTV News Newspaper advertising adoptions in 60's scoop

A recent Fifth Estate episode about Canadian icon Buffy Sainte-Marie’s ancestry is not sitting well with a North Okanagan advocate for Indigenous women.

The documentary showed Sainte-Marie’s birth certificate, which indicates she was really born in the United States to parents who are non-Indigenous.

“I kept dwelling over people talking about Buffy Sainte-Marie and these pretendians,” said Jody Leon, a member of the Splatsin First Nation.

“It’s creating division amongst Indigenous communities themselves as well as non-Indigenous,“ she added.

Leon said she believes emotions are being stirred up on both sides of the Buffy discussion. For her, the talk of adoption brings back memories of how her older sister was taken away from her mom in the 1960s.

“My mom was 16 years old and she was a single mom, and the government worker told her that it was a child protection issue for her to be a single mom,” Leon explained.

“There was a belief, in the words that they spoke, that she wasn’t capable of single parenting.”

She pointed to the generational trauma brought on by forced adoptions, the sixties scoop and antiquated legislation. Laws created by the Government of Canada saw mostly women and their children lose Indian status simply because they chose to marry non-Indigenous men.

“The Constitution of Canada identifies and names aboriginal hunting and fishing, but yet it is silent on issues about how culture pertains to adoption and impacts the issue of adoption. No changes are going to occur if we talk about Buffy Sainte-Marie or other people questioning what’s really their own story to validate,” Leon said.

Leon said she is hoping to rally Indigenous elders, supporters, and any allies to join her in what she is calling a peaceful protest.

“How many people were triggered by that story? ...It’s time for us to stand up," she said.

Any like-minded people are being asked to join Leon in front of Vernon MP Mel Arnold's office, located at 2105 29 St., at noon on Nov. 15.

“MP Arnold could draft a bill that would allow for the government to take action to amend those pieces of legislation,” said Leon, who also hopes Arnold will take the opportunity to stand in solidarity with those in attendance.

Leon can be reached for more information at 250-306-1240.