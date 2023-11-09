Double book launch and poetry reading by female Vernon authors

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Two books about the untold lives of women are being launched in Vernon.

The Valley Voice double book launch at The Bean Scene coffee shop will showcase two local poetry books – Lady Bird by Kerry Gilbert, and I Know That Woman by Virginia Danserau.

The event takes place Nov. 15, 7 p.m., with admission by donation.

“Women are silenced, become violent or kind. Women vanish. Women cross oceans – to live and to die,” the authors say.

Lady Bird is described as a literary collage that weaves scraps of Amelia Earhart’s letters and diary with headlines and images.

Gilbert, a writing professor at Okanagan College, didn’t set out to write about the female pilot who disappeared during a flight round the world in 1937. She was inspired to write the book's first line, “Amelia, where did your bones go…” the morning after reading a headline about Earhart’s remains turning up on a Pacific island.

Gilbert has written three other books of poetry and says she discovered beautiful and troubling things after digging into Earhart's life.

“I was surprised to learn how silenced Amelia was in her personal life and in her public life. She was adored and feared,” says Gilbert. “In the same way, I was surprised to find out that she wrote poetry and saddened to know that she kept it a secret by using the pen name Emily Harte – another silencing. It was important to me that Amelia speak in this collection in her own voice, in her own words. My voice/my words are just a riff off hers. An ode.”

I Know That Woman is a collection of poems written over a 40-year span by Danserau.

When drawing her collection, she notices a common theme – women. The poems are all from images and lines captured in a journal, where she wrote three pages every day.

“Some were scrapped, but frequently I could pull out an image, a phrase or a line to expand on,” says Danserau.

She’s also written a book of short stories, helped lead the publishing of Smoke and Ash: Reflections on the 2021 Vernon BC Fires, and helped manage Kalamalka Press for several years.

Danserau describes herself as a ‘narrative poet,’ delving deeply into stories and weaving lyricism.

Poems in I Know That Woman explore everything from the echoes of her Ukrainian grandmothers to the psychological impact of floods, fires and isolation.

“Many women have mentioned how refreshing it is to read a book written for them with subjects they experience but may not readily share,” said Danserau.