Child died after being removed from Lumby home in 2020, Mounties confirm

Police have provided more information about a couple facing serious charges in connection with the death of a child in 2020.

Brian William Harold Chciuk, 33, and Keisha Mari McCrea, 29, are each facing one count of failure to perform legal duty to provide necessities. They were charged last week and both are now free on bail.

According to court documents, the two are accused of failing to provide the necessities of life to a person under 16 in Lumby between December of 2019 and April of 2020.

The boy, identified as E.B. in court documents, subsequently died.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said Mounties were called to assist paramedics at a home in Lumby on April 4, 2020, for a child in distress.

“The child was flown by B.C. air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 5,” Grandy said.

According to Grandy, major-crime detectives investigated the case, which led to last week’s charges.

Both accused are due back in court on Jan. 4 in Vernon.