Treats, no tricks on the Downtown Vernon Association's Treat Trail

Chelsey Mutter

Kids looking to get even more candy this year can head downtown where businesses are handing out treats to thousands of dressed up kids.

It’s a part of the annual Downtown Vernon Associations Treat Trail.

“See you this afternoon! Bring the kids here, before you head over into your own neighbourhood,” says the DVA.

Spotted so far on the downtown streets are ghosts, witches, fairies and dinosaurs.

Kids are saying their favourite part of the trail is getting lots of candy, seeing everyone’s costumes and having fun with friends.

Peter Kaz with the DVA says the trail usually sees upwards of 1,500 kids seeking candy.

Anyone wanting to join in on the fun can head downtown before 5 p.m. when the trail officially closes down for another year.