Don't let it idle - pickup left to warm up stolen in Enderby

Police are reminding drivers to not leave running vehicles unattended after a truck theft in Enderby.

Monday morning, about 8 a.m., an idling pickup was reported stolen from outside a home on Brickyard Road.

The owner had left it running to warm up.

"Never leave a vehicle with the keys in it unattended," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Thefts of vehicles and thefts from vehicles are predominately crimes of opportunity, and it only takes a second for a thief to jump in and drive away. If you're going to warm your vehicle, stay in it or use a remote starter with an immobilizer."

The stolen vehicle is a black, 2019 Dodge Ram with B.C. licence plate RC0171.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Enderby RCMP at 250-838-6818 and quote file #2023-6973.