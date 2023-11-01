48-hour water shutoff coming for Learmouth/Reid Road residents

Photo: RDNO

Coldstream residents in the Learmouth and Reid Road area are advised of an upcoming water service interruption.

Greater Vernon Water advises customers the planned interruption will last 48 hours, from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 to 9 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 9.

Water supply will be unavailable or limited, and residents are urged to store a short-term supply before the work starts for household use while the water is off.

"Every effort will be made to complete the project earlier, but customers should be prepared for the outage to be 48 hours long," GVW says.

The work is necessary to reduce the number and impact of unplanned, emergency repairs, the utility says.

To complete the work, a large transmission main in the area must be drained.

That will also prompt a precautionary boil water notice until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

When service is restored, users may experience cloudiness and/or air in the water. Run cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear.