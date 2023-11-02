Rosemont neighbourhood launches beside Overlander Golf Course

Photo: Wesmont Homes

A new 139-home development in Armstrong may appeal to the golfer.

Rosemont by Wesmont Homes is located beside the fairways of the Overlander Golf Course.

The single-family, non-strata neighbourhood launches with an open house this Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Two showhomes will be on display.

The project will include rancher and two-story homes with golf course and mountain views, large backyards, and high-end finishes.

A 'Belgian farmhouse' design incorporates great room wood beams, textured stucco and Venetian plaster, and classic grid windows.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone to our grand opening," says Wesmont vice-president Sean Tilstra.

"This development is for those enjoy hosting and living for lifestyle, and we look forward to sharing the exciting showhomes with the community.”

Homes range from 1,250 to 3,900 square feet.