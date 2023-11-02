Co-op's Fuel Good Day helps Armstrong Wetlands Association

Photo: AMA

Filling your gas tank isn't usually associated with protecting wetlands.

But the Armstrong Wetlands Association will benefit from Armstrong Regional Co-op's recent Fuel Good Day.

AMA received a cheque for $2,113 from their participation in the Sept. 19 event.

Association members spent the day at the pumps, talking to customers and letting them know that part of their gas purchase would go to support local wetland preservation.

"After our conversation, one customer showed up again shortly after with his wife's car," says member Leslie Barton. "Many people I talked to said they had been keeping their tank low just so they could make this contribution."

The wetlands association is creating a small pond within an acre of cattails surrounding Meighan Creek in downtown Armstrong.

The funds will help enhance habitat, encouraging plant and animal diversity in the wetlands.

Eventually AWA hopes to build a boardwalk and viewing platform with informational signage about important wetland features.