Vernon museum introduces new executive director

Photo: Museum and Archives of Vernon Board president Maria Brunskill with executive director Steven Jenkins.

A new executive director is being welcomed to the Museum and Archives of Vernon.

The museum has appointed Steven Jenkins to the position and says his background in marketing, sales, and operations will help him lead the museum into a new chapter.

"I am excited to be joining the enthusiastic team at the museum and archives," says Jenkins. "I look forward to supporting the staff, volunteers and board, as well as embracing the new Cultural Centre."

Jenkins previously spent 35 years in the telecommunications industry and held various board roles for not-for-profits, some of which include the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, Okanagan College Foundation, BC Games Society, and the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

He was the co-founder of the Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board in 2011.

"The museum and archives' board of directors is delighted to welcome Mr. Jenkins into our team," said board president Maria Brunskill. "His arrival brings a new era of leadership, and infuses our organization with fresh perspectives."

The museum says Jenkins’ professional expertise and positive attitude align well with its mission to inspire, educate, and connect the community through its diverse collections and programs.

Jenkins has an appreciation for history, architecture and culture as part of his life-long learning journey, and is an outdoor enthusiast.