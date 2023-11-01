Goose Lake park plans progressing through Greater Vernon Advisory Council

Photo: GVAC

A new park is in the works for the Goose Lake area.

Plans for the Goose Lake Range, located between Swan Lake and Okanagan Lake, were originally approved in 2021 and will be considered Wednesday afternoon by the Greater Vernon Advisory Council.

A draft park plan was created in the fall of 2022, including an environmental assessment, Department of Defence unexploded ordnance review, Agricultural Land Reserve guidelines, and an archeological assessment.

Following public engagement and a survey, plans are now ready to be finalized for the 46-hectare property.

Survey submissions from 105 respondents were received and showed a desire for a multi-use trail with natural viewpoints, parking and improved access.

Neighbours expressed some concern over increased traffic through the Stepping Stones neighbourhood, noise, and increased risk of wildfire, but also supported the park plan.

An estimated budget of $650,000 would fund work proposed to be competed in two phases.

Recreation potential for the area is being considered as part of the long-term planning process in the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan.

The natural space park would provide hiking, protect environmentally sensitive habitat and preserve parts of the Grey Canal irrigation network.

Due to the area's historical use for munitions training by Canadian Forces, mitigating measures will be necessary.

The entire parcel is within the Agricultural Land Reserve and features native grasslands and rocky outcrops around the lake.

"The diversity of wetland, shrubland and grassland ecosystems offer suitable foraging and nesting habitat for an array of reptile, amphibian and bird species at risk," said a report written for the GVAC.

"In addition, high-density burrowing areas were documented on site demonstrating small mammal use and potential habitat for American badger. Several rocky outcrops were also identified which are attractive features for various reptile and small mammal species."