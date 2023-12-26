Vernon District Metis Association moves to Vernon's downtown

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The Vernon District Metis Association has a new place to call home – but it's not moved in yet.

The community service organization is in the process of renovating its new office space beside the Towne Theatre on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon.

Unlike its current office in the People Place, the new space will allow the association to host events of up to 40 people.

“We couldn’t hold any events like our elders or youth gatherings without having to rent outside buildings,” says VDMA president Ron Caron.

Along with hosting cultural events, Caron says they’ll have a full library of Metis literature and plan to focus on preserving their unique language, which blends Indigenous and European backgrounds.

“We have our own language, but it’s dying, so we want to try and bring that back,” says Caron.

Before a public grand opening can be planned, Caron says the space has been undergoing a complete gutting.

Walls have been torn down and new floors and a ceiling will be replaced. Plumbing and electrical upgrades have also been ordered to bring the building up to code.

Funding for the renovation is being covered by a “generous” grant from the Metis Nation B.C.

The new facility is expected to open in the new year.