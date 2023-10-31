Major new mountain bike trail network proposed overlooking Vernon

Photo: North Okanagan Cycling Society

A proposed trail network could provide new riding options for Vernon mountain bikers.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is proposing the Vernon Hill Trails, which would overlook the city above Galiano Road.

The trails would be located on 325 hectares of Crown land and would provide trail connections with the Gray Canal Trail, planned Ranchlands trail network and eventually to BX.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Council will consider the request at its meeting on Wednesday.

The trails would have easy access from East Hill and Coldstream neighbourhoods and would utilize existing trail infrastructure (Grey Canal), unsanctioned trails, and old legacy trails.

Formalizing the riding area would curb Illegal trail building, the society says.

The trails would boast "iconic" views of the city and valley, the group adds.

The RDNO master plan does not currently permit mountain bike enhanced trails.

The project is supported by Recreation Sites & Trails BC.

Proponents hope to break ground in the spring.