Tentative opening days set for Sovereign Lake and SilverStar

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

Colder temperatures and precipitation in the forecast is welcome news for anyone chomping at the bit to strap on their skis.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has just announced Nov. 10 as its tentative opening day. They are just waiting on the expected snow to provide the little bit extra needed to get the grooming machines out.

Rain in the valleys forecast for later this week is expected to carry into the early part of next week, and will mean snow for higher elevations.

Downhill skiing is tentatively set for Nov. 30 at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

"We're going to have to see what the next few weeks bring us," says SilverStar director of sales and marketing Ian Jenkins.

"At this time of year, we are really in the hands of Mother Nature," he says.

Along with launching a new app to help skiers find their friends on the hill and track their days, Jenkins says staff are busy getting ready for another winter season.

"If we get some big storms and we're ready, we would of course look at opening sooner," says Jenkins.

Nov. 24 could mark the start of the Nordic season at the Star, with chair lifts set to start running Nov. 30.

Operators of both Sovereign Lake and SilverStar urge anyone anxious to get their days in to check websites for any changes that may move their opening dates.