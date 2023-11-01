Truck swiped off Vernon lot found in ditch near Penticton

Contributed Brad Nakucyj/Bannister GM

A man whose truck was stolen from a locked Vernon compound says it was found in a ditch near Penticton, and the alleged thief is now in custody.

Brad Nakucyj works for Bannister GM and brought his dump truck to work to get a plow installed. The truck is used for snow removal around his house, as well as for back up snow removal at the dealership.

The truck was stolen late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

It was parked in the fenced-in compound, and Nakuckj said someone must have driven by, seen the vehicle there and then came back for it.

“Instead of driving through the gate, they decided to drive over part of the fence and take the fence out,” Nakuckj said.

“[At] the dealership, we always have blockers up so people can't just drive vehicles throughout the lot. There was a spot in the lot where he had just enough room, and as he was driving through the vehicles, he broke one of the taillights on a brand new truck on the lot."

The truck was reported stolen to police and Nakucyj was told to wait and see.

It was found on Tuesday.

“It's a very rare truck. It's a Ford F550 diesel with a dump bed on it. So, I mean, it's not like it's a common trait to see in a robbery often. So if it's out there, it should get seen fairly quickly,” he said prior to its recovery.

He says the truck was as secure as “secure can be.”

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said police received a report of the stolen truck about 8 a.m. Monday, and confirmed it has since been found.

"The vehicle was located early this morning in a neighbouring jurisdiction, and one person was taken into custody as a result of that investigation," Terleski said.