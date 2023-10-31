New trail connection from Commonage to Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: RDNO

Work is progressing on a new trail connection overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

Trail work is underway near Bailey Road south of Vernon, where a 1.3-kilometre trail will connect to the Kal/Crystal Waters trail.

The gravel trail will use an existing underpass, allowing hikers to pass below Highway 97.

"This new trail will provide users with a safe crossing of Highway 97 when looking to connect various popular trail networks in the area, including the Okanagan Rail Trail and Predator Ridge Resort," the Regional District of North Okanagan says.

The public is asked to not use the trail until all construction activities are complete, the RDNO adds.