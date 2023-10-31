Cause of Grindrod barn fire to be investigated

Photo: Enderby Fire Department

Enderby’s fire chief will be returning to the scene of a Grindrod fire to determine what caused a hay barn to go up in flames on Monday.

“I’ll be going back later this afternoon to start my investigation,” says Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

The call came in just after noon on Monday.

“When we got there, the barn that had hay in it was fully involved,” says Vetter.

The fire quickly spread to a second barn and sent black smoke billowing above Old Sicamous Road in Grindrod.

“The second barn had vegetables in it, but no animals,” says Vetter.

Chickens, sheep and rabbits are kept on the property, but at no time were the animals in any danger.

Vetter says it took 18 firefighters from Enderby, Armstrong and Ranchero about three hours to completely knock down the blaze.