Vernon Christmas market invites you to 'Sleigh All Day'

Photo: Polson Artisan Market

The creators of Vernon's Polson Artisan Market are offering a new holiday market event in a new venue.

Sleigh All Day takes place Dec. 8-10 at Kal Tire Place.

The three-day market “promises an unforgettable holiday experience filled with festive cheer and unique offerings,” says organizer Mayla Janzen.

With 150 vendors in attendance with their hand-crafted gifts, “shoppers will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of one-of-a-kind holiday treasures.”

Santa will be in attendance for photos and there will also be a DJ playing Christmas music along with live music performances as well.

Also for attendees to enjoy is a Christmas movie room where people can relax in comfy seats with warm drinks, and classic holiday films.

For those who dread holiday wrapping, the Boy Scouts will be ready to provide gift wrapping services.

Vendor applications are still being accepted, for more information on how to apply, visit the Polson Artisan Market's website.