Local artist paints for a cause at Bean Scene in downtown Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Bean Scene customers were treated to somewhat of a live show Monday, as local artist David Gottwald was in the coffee shop, creating for a cause.

“It was originally my idea to do the painting for charity … just pay it forward to do a painting basically for free and let the money go to a good cause,” said Gottwald.

Customers can buy ballots for a chance to win the painting, with the proceeds going to the North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society.

Gottwald created the painting in the coffee shop where it will hang for a week. You can buy ballots up until Nov. 5, one for $5 or three for $10.

The painting, A Blaze Of Autumn, isn't based on any particular place. Gottwald says he was inspired by the colours of the season.

While completing the artwork in the coffee shop, Gottwald says lots of people were stopping to ask what he was doing.

“It's been a nice spot with a window behind me, there's been a lot of window gawkers,” he said.

Gottwald's works were showcased at Bean Scene for the month of October. With the month coming to a close, people can find his artwork on his Facebook page.