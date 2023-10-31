Silver Star path project nearing completion, contrary to explicit graffiti at job site

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Frustration with a long-running Silver Star Road project appears to have boiled over.

After a summer of roadwork and detours due to expansion of the SilverStar Road Multi-Use Path project, someone had vandalized concrete barriers at the job site with the spray-painted words: "finish the f**king road you lazy a** workers."

The City of Vernon acknowledges the recent dip in temperatures caused a slight on paving.

Workers were scrubbing the paint off early Monday afternoon, but most of the metres-long tag was still visible.

Castanet reader Willow Pountney said she saw the vandalism and thought: "It's so sad. Imagine going to work on a project to make our community better and seeing that."

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says the project is nearing completion, with work expected to resume this week.

"Once the paving is complete, crews will move on to line painting, fencing, ditching and hydroseeding," Winquist said Monday.

He says some detours will remain in place while work is being done.

The project could be wrapped as early as mid-November, depending on weather.