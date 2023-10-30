224359
Drunk driver slams into police car in Vernon intersection

An impaired driver slammed into a police cruiser late Sunday night in Vernon.

An officer was stopped in traffic at the intersection of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when a car making a turn crashed into the front corner of the police vehicle, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"The vehicle quickly reversed and tried to make a getaway, but was stopped in the parking lot of a business nearby," says Terleski.

"The investigating officer noted several signs of impairment on the man driving the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the detachment, where he provided two breath samples over twice the legal limit."

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Kelowna, was released from custody and faces a number of potential charges.

