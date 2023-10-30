Vernon Haunted House on 39th Avenue returns Halloween night

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Haunted House

There's only one night left to get spooked for a good cause.

The Vernon Haunted House on 39th Avenue has returned for another "magnificently spooky, immersive, experimental experience!"

The haunted house features live performers and immersive scenes. It is entirely operated by donation, with a suggested $5 contribution.

Enjoy the spooktacular experience Halloween night at 5 p.m. with no performers, or for the full effect at 7 p.m. with performers. The address is 2505 39th Ave.

Any proceeds beyond the cost of running the show are donated to the Vernon Food Bank.

The Haunted House on 39th has been a self-sustaining offering, serving the neighbourhoods around it for over four years. It is the brainchild of creative designer Sue Allin, together with performers and collaborators from three different horror-loving families.

This year the show will include the youngest member of one of those families (four years old) taking the stage for the first time.

The event is focused on carnival themes with a lot of Tim Burton-inspired style.

Organizers say the house typically scares between 500 and 700 people.