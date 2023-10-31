Vernon Farmers Market cuts indoor winter season down to single day

Chelsey Mutter

The Vernon Farmers Market has wound up for the outdoor season – and won't be returning for its usual weekly indoor markets through the winter.

President Rachelle Zelaney, says just a single indoor market will take place Nov. 11 at the Vernon Rec Centre.

Vendors say they’ll be back for the market next summer, but some are worried about costs.

Samrana Abid with Summer Farm says she’s hearing that people are already grappling with the cost of everything.

“(This summer) was a little slow, everybody just says everything is so expensive they have no money and they can’t afford it,” said Abid.

It's not just customers stressing about costs. The farmers market has been open about the impact increased city rental costs have had on vendors.

The market's rental fees jumped from about $4,000 in 2022 to $11,700 in 2023. And Zelaney previously told Castanet the city has indicated rental costs will triple again over the next decade.

She says talks with the city over rental fees seem to have stalled.

“We haven’t had a lot of communication lately. Once the market season is over, we’ve been invited into more talks, but there’s nothing scheduled at this time,” Zelaney Monday, during the season's last outdoor market.

Andrew Gambell with Gambell Farms says if the city implements more rent increases, vendors will need to pay more to attend, something not everybody will be able to afford to do.

Overall, vendors Monday said they plan to come back next summer.

Zelaney says the market will start in mid-April next year, and she’ll be returning with Zelaney Farms.

“We plan on coming here forever, as long as they keep doing it,” said Gambell.

Zelaney says the 2023 outdoor market went pretty well.

“We love to see our regular customers coming to get their weekly groceries, and we see a lot of tourists through the summer. On days like today when it’s wrapping up and it’s a little bit quieter, we still see all our regulars, which is so nice for the regular season.”