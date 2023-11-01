Vernon drive-thru breakfast raising funds for low-income seniors

Photo: Chartwell Carrington Place

Get your breakfast tomorrow while simultaneously raising funds for lower-income seniors in Vernon.

Chartwell Carrington Place is teaming up with Nexus BC for a drive-thru breakfast fundraiser.

The two groups will be raising funds for seniors so they can be provided with gifts and food during the Christmas season.

The breakfast takes place from 6 to 9 a.m. at Carrington Place, 4651 23rd St., Vernon.

“All breakfast bags with include a hot breakfast sandwich as well as other goodies,” the group says.

All money received will go to Nexus BC Community Resource Center for their Making Sprits Bright campaign, which provides low-income Vernon seniors with gifts and food.

“We are looking forward to the event again this year and hope to see you there,” said Chartwell.