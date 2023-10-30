223427
Glow Up event brings community together in downtown Vernon

'Glowing Up' downtown

Children and their parents come out to support the 'Glow Up' in downtown Vernon Saturday afternoon.

Kids were encouraged to dress up for an afternoon screening of Trolls at the Towne Theatre before marching to the civic plaza. The children carried lanterns they’d previously created and were led by Kiki the Eco Elf and a group of drummers.

The children were treated to hot chocolate and live music by the Seaton Secondary School Choir.

The fundraiser was hosted by Okanagan College Foundation and was to raise funds for the Sunflower Childcare Campaign. It’s collecting money to establish a childcare centre at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

At the Glow Up event Saturday, tickets were drawn for a series of door prizes and a silent auction was held. Donated items included local art and jewelry, and gift certificates for family activities and restaurants.

“This event is about celebrating community. This is an opportunity for families and people of all ages to come together while supporting new childcare spaces in Vernon,” said organizing committee volunteer Shannon Marsh.

