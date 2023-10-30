Vernonites gather to welcome ultra athlete Shanda Hill home

Chelsey Mutter

Vernonites gathered on Sunday to celebrate ultra athlete Shanda Hill as she returned home after completing her third double deca race in Mexico just a few days ago.

People assembled at the Elks Hall downtown to welcome Hill home, get her autograph, and hear first hand about her racing experiences.

“The only choice you have when you really just don’t want to get out of the tent … it’s one step at a time. I don’t think of the whole race; if I do, it seems ridiculous, and I'll want to go home,” said Hill.

The only way to face it is to think of it as one kilometer at a time or one step at a time.”

She is now the only human in the world to complete three double deca ultra triathlons, which means she has thrice completed a 76-kilometre swim, a 3,600-km bike ride, and an 844-km run in a race. When asked about it, she said she holds the title “because the men were smart enough to stop at two.”

“It's great until somebody challenges it, so then I always say to myself, 'Do I want to stay ahead and go out and do four?' Because then it's a really hard goal for anybody else to achieve. The mind is a dangerous thing,” said Hill.

She says she has a couple more goals to achieve before she gives up the sport, and once those are achieved, she's not sure when she'll give it up.

"When I stop loving it, maybe?"

As for what she plans to do immediately, Hill says nothing is set in stone. She's considering two races right now, a triple deca in Italy and a deca that may take place in Brazil.

“The deca will be one of the fastest races because people will be trying to beat world records, and I'll be competing with people who want to beat world records.

The Vernonite also expressed her desire to bring a double deca ultra triathlon, or something like it, home to Vernon.

“To be able to organize an event like this, but take all the experience that I have and make it the best event. Make it an event where, in 10 years, the athletes say, ‘that one in Canada is the one to measure every other race against."