Vernon fire crews doused large fire near Kal Tire Place Saturday night

Photo: Russel Relling A fire burning near Kal Tire Place Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to a second blaze in the Vernon area Saturday night, this one near Kal Tire Place.

After the BX Swan Lake Fire Department previously put out a fire at an encampment near Swan Lake Saturday afternoon, firefighters were called to Kal Tire Place at about 9:30 p.m. for another campfire that had gotten out of control.

Castanet reader Russel Relling says this second fire “got way out of hand” and spread to nearby tires in the area.

Relling's photos show fire crews battling large flames burning tires and nearby trees, while another photo from Diane-Marie Williams shows a large plume of smoke over the area.

Relling says two people fled the scene before firefighters arrived.

With temperatures rapidly dropping, several fires at encampments across the region have gotten out of control.

Penticton fire crews responded Saturday evening to a fire at an encampment along Highway 97 that had spread to the brush, while fire crews in Kamloops doused a fire off Highway 1 near Sa-Hali secondary.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said Saturday afternoon's fire near Swan Lake was the eighth time they've been called to that camp since the spring.