Vernon's Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program celebrates success stories

Wherever you come from, whatever your background, you’re welcome here.

That was the story told in laughs and smiles as immigrants shared their cultures, stories, dances and food at a celebration of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program .

Nearly 150 people gathered at the Coldstream Community Hall recently to celebrate families of the RNIP.

“Tonight is a celebration of diversity and the richness that immigrants bring to our community. It is also a celebration of the courage it takes to embark on a journey to a new place,” says Leigha Horsfield, Executive Director of Community Futures North Okanagan, after a welcome from Pauline Archachan and Amber Cardenas of the Okanagan Indian Band.

“We value acceptance and unity and believe that our differences make us stronger. By embracing people from all parts of the world, our community benefits.”

The RNIP program helps rural communities attract skilled immigrants by matching job seekers with employers and creating a path to permanent residency.

Since 2020, 642 vacant jobs have been filled in the North Okanagan and Shuswap by RNIP newcomers. Along with primary candidates’ family members, 1,279 newcomers now call the North Okanagan and Shuswap home.

Krista Frasz has seen first-hand the impact the program has had on local businesses.

The director of HR at Predator Ridge, Frasz has hired 11 skilled workers from across the globe through the program and has helped newcomers search for apartments and shared in the excitement as family members reunite in their new home.

“For me, what the RNIP means is the individuals attached to it, the connections we’ve made and the chance to be a part of this journey,” says Frasz. “I’m incredibly grateful. It’s been a wonderful experience. Our lives will forever be different because of it.”

In a survey conducted this summer, Horsfield says, nearly 90 per cent of candidates have stayed in the region after receiving permanent residency.

Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA, shared her own experience of moving to small-town BC in the middle of winter 25 years ago, and the powerful impact of immigration on the community.

“Immigrants are part of the solution,” says Sandhu. “Be proud of who you are. You help make Canada’s fabric beautiful.”

For Mandeep Kaur, there’s no place she’d rather call home. A worker at Namaste Indian Restaurant in Vernon, Kaur recently received permanent residency. Her daughters, Parneet and Tavleen, say they’re making friends and enjoying school in Canada.

“The people have been very helpful. We love this new way to live,” says Kaur. “We’re very happy here.”