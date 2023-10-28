224503
224210
Vernon  

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department has been called to a fire at the north end of Vernon

Fire along Highway 97

- | Story: 454439

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department has been called to a fire at the north end of Vernon.

Smoke was seen billowing from a wooded area along Highway 97 near Stickle Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called just after 2 p.m. and the first members to arrive confirmed there was a “working fire” at that location.

The wooded area is home to a large homeless population, but it is not yet known if the blaze was connected to that camp.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

223753