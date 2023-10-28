Photo: Castanet file photo

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department has been called to a fire at the north end of Vernon.

Smoke was seen billowing from a wooded area along Highway 97 near Stickle Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called just after 2 p.m. and the first members to arrive confirmed there was a “working fire” at that location.

The wooded area is home to a large homeless population, but it is not yet known if the blaze was connected to that camp.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.