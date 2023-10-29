SUP Witches Paddle on Kal Lake Saturday attracted dozens of people

There were witches galore for the SUP Witches Paddle on Kal Lake Saturday.

Dozens of stand-up paddleboard enthusiasts, along with a few kayakers, took to the water for some pre-Halloween fun.

The event was organized by Ashley Reich, who donned a classic which costume herself before hitting the water.

“We have a whole bunch of people dressed up as witches or any costume they like, really,” said Reich under sunny,warm skies.

“We're just kind of paddling around the area and just having a good time and getting into the Halloween spirit.”

Several SUP witch events were held in the Okanagan recently and based on Saturday's turnout, Reich said the North Okanagan event may become an annual outing.

“It's definitely something I would like to do every year,” she said.