Knights of Columbus gave away 97 winter coats at the Vernon and District Immigration and Community Services Society Saturday

Photo: Vernon and District Immigration and Community Services Society

Just in time for the first cold snap of the year, the Knights of Columbus gave away dozens of new coats to new immigrants.

Members of the KOC were at the Vernon and District Immigration and Community Services Society Saturday where they handed out 97 winter coats.

Ron Frohlok, with the KOC, said the Coats for Kids program focusses on elementary school-aged children.

All of the coats are new, or as close to new as one can get.

Frohlok said some coats come from the KOC head office, “but the lion's share we buy outright. We buy them in bulk. This year because our budget did not accommodate the increase in volume, so both churches, St. James and Our Lady of the Valley, hosted a giving tree. We invited the parish to donate new winter coats, so that made up the difference.”

Frohlok said if a particular size is in high demand, he would go to “a really good consignment store” where nearly new coats were purchased.

“That is the only exception,” said Frohlok.

The KOC have been providing winter coats to immigrants in the North Okanagan for the past six years.