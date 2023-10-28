Drum Circle coming to Vernon to raise money for BC Children's Hospital

Get ready to groove to the beat of your own drum.

The Drum Circle is coming to Vernon Nov. 3 at Trinity United Church fro, 7 to 9 p.m.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or experience level. The drumming will be led by Lyle Povah and the Drum Run team.

Drums and other rhythmic instruments will be provided.

Povah, a drum facilitator, has been a long time supporter of the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver and has organized the Drum Run Adventure Tour.

Povah is running during the day to various communities in BC -25 cities on Vancouver Island, Northern BC, the Okanagan, and the Lower Mainland - and leading drum circles at night.

All donations for his drum circles will go directly to BC Children’s Hospital.

Drum circles are also planned for Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos.

For more information, visit the group's website.