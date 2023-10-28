North Okanagan woman will go to trial March 4 for the death of Barry Jones

Photo: Facebook

A North Okanagan woman facing a murder charge will be heading to trial next year.

Lynda Saundry has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barry Jones at a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong in 2020.

Officers attended the home on Emery Louis Road on the morning of July 30 and found the man's body.

Saundry was charged a week later.

Saundry successfully petitioned last spring to have the trial moved from Vernon to Kelowna.

A trial date was set for March 4, 2024 with jury selection set for Feb. 27.