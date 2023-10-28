Vernon historian unearths decades-old footage of Molson ski race at SilverStar Mountain Resort

A light snowfall has already graced Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort, and today's trip down memory lane lands on the mountain from 50 years ago at the peak of winter.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered footage from the late 1970s of the Molson-sponsored Pro-Team Ski Race at the Star, put on by the Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance and the Canadian Snowsports Association.

He's hoping viewers can provide some more information on the event.

“Despite scouring the web for any information, I was unsuccessful in finding any details,” Arseneault says.

“However, there are plenty of faces, perhaps a few may be recognized.... Someone likely knows the event well and will fill in the blanks. Perhaps a few up-and-coming skiers or celebrities were challenging the slopes that day.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].