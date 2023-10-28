Okanagan spider can grow as large 15 cm in size

Photo: Carolyn Hoffmann

This week's Bug of the Week is a big creepy crawly that would make a fitting Halloween decoration.

While technically not a bug, Carolyn Hoffmann came across a large, colourful arachnid worthy of being a feature creature.

The spider in question is a member of the orb weaver family – and they can grow to be quite large, with some reaching 15 cm in size.

The spider species Argiope aurantia goes by many names and is commonly known as the garden spider as well as the black and yellow garden spider.

Garden spiders aren't dangerous to humans – but if you're scared of spiders, they might just make a grown man scream like a frightened schoolgirl.

They aren't aggressive and they don't bite – unless severely provoked or poked.

If you're doing that, then you deserve what you get.

Like most spiders, garden spiders are predators of insects, including those considered pests, so they're beneficial to have around.

They're not venomous, and garden spider bites are said to be less painful than a wasp or bee sting.

The spider is a daytime hunter and can usually be observed resting in the centre of its web, although they may drop down readily when disturbed.

They also have a strong web capable of trapping a hornet or grasshopper.