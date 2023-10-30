More older employees and seniors returning to the workforce: Community Futures

Photo: City of Vernon

The labour market is changing in the North Okanagan.

More newcomers to the country and region are seeking work, and more seniors are returning to the workforce.

Even so, that's enough to fill the need for workers.

"Everybody, everywhere needs people," says Kari Erickson at Community Futures/Work BC.

"We still desperately need to fill more positions than there are bodies available."

Erickson says the job board Work BC is completely full with "well over 150 jobs ... and it's full all day every day."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Engagement Manager Mike Champigny says more older workers are seeking employment.

"Maybe they decided to retire during COVID or sit it out for their health. Now, inflation and the cost of living is bringing them back," says Champigny.

The organization recently held its Jobapalooza job fair in Vernon.

It attracted 43 employers and just shy of 400 jobseekers, says Erickson.

"We saw a lot of newcomers to Vernon and jobseekers 60-plus. That's a trend we've been seeing post-COVID.

"It's not just a 'want' – it's a 'need' now, and that's reflected in the economy," says Erickson.

"This is a hard enough place to afford, even with a double income household."

She says employers are looking for full- and part-time workers in almost every sector.

"Large players, smaller companies ... a lot are looking for seasonal and retail help this time of year."

Even Community Futures was seeking workers at its own job fair.

"And there's always a huge demand in health care and construction."

Employers were accepting resumes on site, and some even interviewing and hiring on the spot.

"Most jobseekers came resume in hand and were specific about which employers they wanted to talk to."

Champigny says numbers are "way up" at the job centre, with about a 25% increase since summer.

A fall increase is typical, "but this is more," he says.

With more applicants than this time last year, employers "can be a little more choosy," he says.

"Before, if you had a heartbeat, they'd say I'm going to hire you. But now, not so much."

That's creating a more balanced labour market, says Champigny.

Meanwhile, affordability continues to be an issue in attracting labour.

"For an employer to bring someone in, it's definitely a big headwind," says Champigny. "An offer may get accepted, but then they start looking at vacancy rates and the cost of homes and they may back out.

"Affordability and availability end up changing their mind."