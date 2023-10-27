MLA says offer on table to keep Vernon's last walk-in clinic operating

Photo: Pexels

Vernon's MLA says the province is working hard to keep Vernon's last walk-in medical clinic open.

Harwinder Sandhu says an offer has been presented to doctors at the privately operated Sterling Clinic.

However, Sandhu says she is not privy to all the details of the offer, and additional information would have to come from Interior Health.

Doctors announced earlier this month that the clinic would close Nov. 15 due to a lack of support staff.

Dr. Chris Cunningham has his own family medicine practice, but also works at the Sterling after-hours clinic.

He says 80 per cent of the patients Sterling Clinic sees are unattached, meaning they have no family doctor, and physicians are giving up their off hours to serve them.

“They feel, truly, that this patient population is in dire need of help,” said Cunningham, explaining that all the doctors at Sterling have their own practices on top of the walk-in work.

Physicians have come out of retirement to try and help, he added.

Health Minister Andrian Dix recently told Castanet no more money will be made available to the Sterling Clinic to prevent its closure, saying provincial programs are in place to support primary care facilities such as the Sterling walk-in clinic.

But, Sandhu says an offer is on the table and negotiations are ongoing with Sterling doctors.

The MLA said additional funding was made available to the clinic twice this year, but again, could provide no details.

“The clinic is a private clinic and is not part of Interior Health,” said Sandhu. “However, when they expressed concerns about their challenges, the government provided support this year, twice already.”

That funding was to cover overhead costs.

Sandhu has also been working closely with Cunningham to “try and find out how we can support” the operation.

“The offer is still on the table and conversations are still going on,” she said. “This is on top of what has already been provided and this offer was made before the clinic decided they wanted to close. We have been working on ways to support them even if they are not part of IHA or public health. We want people to get access to services. An offer is on the table, and we hope they come to some sort of agreement.”

Sandhu, who prior to her election was a nurse, said other clinics across the province have accepted similar offers.

If the offer is not accepted, Sandhu said the province will look at “Plan B,” which may include adding more resources to the downtown urgent primary care centre.

The urgent primary care centre does not operate like a traditional walk-in clinic, and appointments must be made.

According to Dix, the centre saw more than 76,000 patients up to June 30 of this year. There are also concerns over the impact the walk-in's closure will have on Vernon Jubilee Hospital's emergency room.

A statement from IH said: Interior Health has been in regular communications with leadership at the Sterling Clinic on the challenges and potential solutions. Partners such as the Ministry of Health and Division of Family Practice are actively supporting these discussions and working on solutions to prevent the clinic from closure.



Examples of supports provided include the new Longitudinal Family Physician (LFP) Payment Model brings potential options to financially support. Temporary stabilization funding has been provided to the clinic by the Ministry. The Shuswap North Okanagan (SNO) Division of Family Practice has also been exploring additional supports to keep this clinic open.

Details on the current offer is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, which Castanet has reached out to for comment.