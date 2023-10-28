Development cost charges nearly double in just three years in Vernon

Photo: AIM Development & Management

A Vernon builder says development fees to build needed housing have increased "exponentially" over the last few years.

Ian Murphy with AIM Development & Management says political leaders may talk about encouraging so-called attainable, in-fill housing – but his reality is that governments are making it more and more expensive to do so.

The cost for a developer to connect new buildings to city infrastructure consists of development cost charges and service connection fees, says Murphy.

In Vernon, these consist of four fee categories: City of Vernon servicing, Regional District of North Okanagan water, RDNO trails and natural spaces, and City of Vernon parks.

"While the city portion of servicing has been reduced over the years, the cost charged by RDNO and Greater Vernon Water to use and connect to the services has increased exponentially," says Murphy.

He gives the example of two projects built by him.

"To build four units on 29th Street in 2020 cost $9,635.60 per unit in DCCs and service connection fees," says Murphy.

"To build the same four units today on Okanagan Landing Road (an area where new service infrastructure was recently installed by the city) would cost $17,805.17 per unit."

These costs end up being passed along to the buyer, further pushing up housing prices in the Okanagan's already heated real estate market.

According to City of Vernon documents, fees on a single detached home can exceed $20,000.

Fees on low-income housing are waived, however.

Multi-family developments are the key to the housing crunch, Murphy previously said.

That's echoed by the provincial government's Homes for People housing plan announced earlier this year, which aims build more small-scale and multi-family housing – including townhomes, duplexes and triplexes – through zoning changes and partnerships.

Murphy said the rezoning process needs to be streamlined so developers can spend more time building and less time on paperwork.

RDNO chair Kevin Acton said this past summer that the RDNO's housing strategy highlights the need for more multi-family homes.

"We need to work together to build a diverse and affordable housing stock that supports regional growth and the families, professionals and entrepreneurs that choose to live here," Acton said.

The speed of approvals has been an ongoing issue at the City of Vernon.

In 2022, the Canadian Homebuilders Association said things are slowly improving, but the city acknowledged high volumes of development and building permits were slowing down approval times.

The city says applications are dealt with in the order they are received, and processing times can increase due to the complexity of multi-unit rezonings.

"We have to understand the Okanagan is rapidly growing – the fastest-growing region in Canada – and housing in general has not kept up with population increases," the CHBA's Dan Winer said.

"Then we have to deal with limiting policies from municipalities, an aging and retiring trades workforce ... we're also seeing a lot of building officials retiring. It all adds up."

The city reviewed its approval system in 2021 and streamlined it last year. Prior to that, approvals could take more than a year, Murphy said.