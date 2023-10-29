Alternative approval process to decide future of Silver Star sewer utility

Photo: Silver Star Resort Association

An alternative approval process will decide the future of Silver Star's sewer utility service.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking to borrow up to $4.5 million to facilitate the acquisition, operation and maintenance of the Silver Star Mountain utility.

The district would purchase of the assets Silverhawk Utlities for $6 million, payable over four years, plus a contingent liability to pay Silverhawk an additional $800 per new additional 'pillow unit' for a period of 10 years, calculated on impact to the system from new connections and development.

The RDNO will enter into the agreement with Silverhawk, unless at least 10% of the electors in the Silver Star area submit response forms opposing the project by 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

If defeated, the matter would go to referendum.

The number of responses required to force a vote is estimated at 153, according to the RDNO.

Elector response forms can be obtained from the RDNO office on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream and must be submitted to the same location.

Electors must either be a resident or a non-resident property owner. Property owned by a corporation does not qualify under non-resident property elector provisions.

Contact [email protected] to request a form be forwarded to you.

Submissions will be accepted in person at the RDNO office, by mail, fax and email.

Sewer fees at the Star have been an issue for some years.

In 2019, the Silver Star Property Owners Association launched a fundraising campaign to fight what it called an "unregulated monopoly" and "intolerable" sewer rates.

"Sewage would appear to be the only utility without any regulatory oversight from a rate-setting and business practice perspective,” the association said at the time.

The group said Silver Star at that time had the highest sewage utility rates in B.C.