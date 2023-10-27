Suicidal man with gun safely apprehended in Mabel Lake area, say police

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police action near Mabel Lake Thursday night resulted in the safe apprehension of a man in mental health crisis.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm.

"The man's family called 911 and told police he was intoxicated, wanted to commit suicide, and had barricaded himself with a firearm inside his residence," Terleski says.

Given the heightened risk, the RCMP's Southeast District Critical Incident Program was engaged, and members of the Emergency Response Team and an RCMP crisis negotiator were deployed to the scene on the 2800 block of Mabel Lake Road.

The situation was resolved safely about 9:45 p.m., when the man surrendered to police without incident.

He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and care. He potentially faces a number of charges for firearms-related offences.

The incident closed down Mabel Lake Road, and traffic was turned to Enderby.

Ambulance paramedics were on scene with police.